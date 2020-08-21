Jack Del Rio is ‘Plan B’ if Ron Rivera needs to step aside during cancer battle

After brand-new head coach Ron Rivera was detected with cancer, the Washington Football Team has actually apparently made protective organizer Jack Del Rio its ‘Plan B.’

While Rivera has actually mentioned that he has no strategies to step aside for the 2020 season, Del Rio has the training experience to enable Washington to feel comfy handing him the reins if required. The previous Jaguars and Raiders head coach boasts a 93-94 career record, with 12 seasons of experience under his belt.

Ron Rivera is preparation to coach the 2020 season, however the Washington Football Team’s Plan B would see protective organizer Jack Del Rio presume HC tasks, per@RapSheet https://t.co/W5KbTRxjeB — 106.7 The Fan (@ 1067theFan) August 21, 2020

The scenario with Rivera and Del Rio is comparable to the predicament that the Indianapolis Colts dealt with years back, when first-year coach Chuck Pagano had to step aside following a leukemia medical diagnosis, and offending organizer Bruce Arians took control of, leading the Colts to a playoff look and winning Coach of the Year.

While the very same must not be anticipated in Washington, having a previous head coach on the personnel is a high-end, …