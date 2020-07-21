Jack Charlton: Fans say goodbye at funeral of England and Leeds legend | Football News



















The funeral of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has taken place with thousands of people lining the streets in Ashington to cover their respects

The North East proved in force to cover their respects to England World Cup winner Jack Charlton.

The former Republic of Ireland manager died earlier in the day this month aged 85.

Crowds began to gather in the former Leeds defender’s city of Ashington in Northumberland early on Tuesday morning ahead of an exclusive family service in Newcastle.

The funeral cortege passed through town where that he and his brother Sir Bobby spent their formative years.

He made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds over a 23-year period and won the 1969 league title and 1972 FA Cup.

Charlton was also being remembered in Ireland – the country that he led to the 1988 European Championship and the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

The Football Association of Ireland had called on all Republic fans to wear green in memory of Charlton and make donations in his honour to the Irish Cancer Society and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

“These charities are both appropriate following Big Jack’s death and we are asking any fans who can to support them as we all remember Jack with so much fondness today,” said Tony Considine of supporters’ group You Boys In Green.

“It is going be a sad day for Irish football but also a day filled with pride and if it will be a fitting tribute if we can help these two great causes as well.”