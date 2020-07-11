Jack Charlton: A World Cup hero with England and Ireland | Football News





Jack Charlton has passed away aged 85

Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85, was certainly one of football’s great characters.

Not probably the most naturally gifted of players, he none the less collected a World Cup winners’ medal alongside his younger and more celebrated brother Bobby as England triumphed in 1966, and was an integral member of the Leeds side which threatened to just take both the domestic and European game by storm through the late 1960s and early 1970s.

But if Bobby enjoyed the greater share of the limelight – they fell out later in life before fixing the relationship – it had been Jack who proved more suited to management.

Charlton was awarded an OBE in 1974 and made a freeman of the city of Dublin in 2015

Revered in Middlesbrough after guiding the club to the old first division as champions, it had been on the international stage where that he rose to prominence with the Republic of Ireland.

Charlton’s love affair with his adopted country and its football fans proved a marriage manufactured in heaven as a nation which stumbled on know him simply as ‘Big Jack’ revelled in the success he brought, the Republic establishing themselves as a force in world football and their manager as a household name all over again.

Born in the Northumberland colliery village of Ashington on May 8, 1935, the eldest child of miner Bob and his wife Cissie, a cousin of north-east football royalty Jackie Milburn, he learned his football with Ashington YMCA and Ashington Welfare before joining the ground staff at Leeds in 1950.

It was a link which was to prove both lengthy and hugely successful as that he went on to create a record 629 league appearances for the Elland Road club before eventually hanging up his boots just weeks before his 38th birthday.

Charlton was named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in 1967

During more than 2 decades at Leeds, punctuated with a spell on national service with the Horse Guards, that he won the First and Second Division titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Inter Cities Fairs Cup twice and was named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in 1967.

However, it was with England, for whom he earned 35 full caps, that he wrote himself to the history books.

He was approaching fast 30 when he made his full debut in a 2-2 Home Championship draw with Scotland in April 1965 and, a bit more than a year later, played his part in what remains possibly the most famous day in the country’s sporting history.

Charlton was a member of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup on home soil

One of the abiding pictures of the 4-2 World Cup final victory over West Germany on July 30, 1966, is that of the 6ft 3in defender sinking to his knees at the final whistle before embracing his younger brother, even though that he would later admit he did not remember too much about this.

He said: “There’s a picture of me by the end down on my knees. I do not remember basically was saying a prayer or just knackered.

“I had chased after Geoff Hurst to give him a hug and chased our kid (Bobby) to give him a hug and then collapsed to my knees, so I suppose I must have been knackered.”

Following his retirement as a player, that he was appointed manager at Division Two club Middlesbrough in May 1973 and won promotion at the very first attempt before ending his four-year spell on Teesside and then taking up the reins at Sheffield Wednesday.

He spent very nearly six seasons at Hillsborough and later had brief spells right back at Boro and with Newcastle before Ireland came calling in February 1986.

In almost 10 years at the helm, Charlton built a side to be reckoned with as he used the qualification rules to improve his squad with players born beyond your country and moulded them into a team which feared no one, while sometimes struggling to remember their names.

Mercurial midfielder Liam Brady recalled: “Jack Charlton’s first words to me were, ‘You’re number eight, Ian’. I said, ‘Ian Brady was the Moors murderer, Jack’.”

Charlton managed Republic of Ireland to the final eight of the 1990 World Cup in Italy

It was at Italia ’90 that Charlton enjoyed his finest moment as a manager, Ireland eventually bowing out to the hosts in the quarter-finals. They were at it again four years later as Ray Houghton fired them to a glorious 1-0 win over the Italians at Giants Stadium in New Jersey, Charlton’s men making an impression at a second successive finals, even though his resignation in December 1995 brought an end to a remarkable era.

Awarded the OBE in 1974, he was made a freeman of the city of Dublin 20 years later, and the affection where he occured on both sides of the Irish Sea was reflected in the rapturous reception that he received when that he was presented to the crowd at the Aviva Stadium ahead of the friendly between Ireland and England in June 2015.

A man who combined his football with a love of outdoor pursuits – Charlton was as happy fishing and shooting as that he was in the dug-out – he suffered ill-health in later life but remained a charismatic and popular figure with football fans throughout the generations.

He is survived by wife Pat, who that he married in 1958, and their three children, John, Deborah and Peter.