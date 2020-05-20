Jacinda Ardern flags four-day working week as way to rebuild New Zealand after Covid-19

After speaking to tourism business representatives on Tuesday, the prime minister stated working from residence throughout lockdown had proven how productive staff may very well be if given additional flexibility.

She stated a four-day week might work the identical way if employers had been prepared to attempt it.

“Think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace, because it certainly would help tourism all around the country,” she stated.

New Zealand, with a inhabitants of 5 million, has recorded simply 21 coronavirus deaths, thanks largely to the early lockdown and rigorous adherence to anti-virus measures.

International borders stay closed however New Zealanders at the moment are free to journey domestically, with tourism operators and airways ramping up companies to meet demand.