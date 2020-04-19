Jacinda Ardern asks New Zealanders to keep diaries to help trace coronavirus contacts | World news

A day out from a choice on whether to loosen up New Zealand’s coronavirus clampdown, Jacinda Ardern has actually asked individuals to keep a journal of their day-to-day motions, to help with get in touch with mapping.

“I would ask New Zealanders to think about doing that. Just keeping a quick note of where you’ve been, and who you’ve been with,” Ardern claimed. “It will certainly not just help them, it will certainly help us.

“If you think of, also asking somebody 6 days later on to account every activity over a time period, it’s an unbelievably difficult job. So I would certainly ask New Zealanders to have new methods, new points that they do at the end of the day.

“The better that we are able to do … the sooner we can move through the down the alert levels and the sooner life feels more normal,” she claimed.

On Monday, the cupboard will certainly satisfy to make a decision whether to end 4 weeks of level-four limitations and also downscale to a level-three lockdown.

That will include reopening schools, allowing more businesses – including the construction and forestry industries – to get back to work and let restaurants operate for delivery orders only.

It will also allow New Zealanders to expand the bubble of people with whom they have personal contact, which presents a challenge for contact tracing.

Contact tracing is the process by which health officials track down people who have been in contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19, asking them to self-isolate and get tested.

Just as in Australia, officials are hoping to use a tracking app to assist the process, along with diary entries.

On Sunday, health officials announced just nine new cases across the country, the eighth straight day in which new cases have been no higher than 20. The country’s death toll stands at 12, after the death of a man in Invercargill last Tuesday was confirmed to be linked to Covid-19.

In keeping with the country’s health-first approach, Ardern announced four criteria that would decide whether the country would relax its restrictions, with none related to the economy.

The first is the satisfaction of health professionals that undetected community transmission is unlikely. The second is strong contact tracing capacity, the third is the strength of border controls and the the fourth is the health system’s ability to stand up.

“Our focus has been to protect the health of New Zealanders,” Ardern said, while acknowledging the hurt in the business community.

“The best thing for the economy has been to stop the virus. But I do want to say thank you to a very special group … small business owners and operators. Nobody underestimates how hard this situation is for all of you.”

The New Zealand government has paid out more than US$5.4bn ($NZ9bn) in wage subsidies to businesses, representing more than 1.5 million people, to date.