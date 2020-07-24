Jabra Speak 710 UC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Softphone and Mobile Phone – Easy Setup, Portable Speaker for Holding Meetings Anywhere with Immersive Sound, UC Optimized



Don’t become a conference call horror story! With the immersive sound for calls and music in the Jabra Speak 710 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker, everyone is heard during conference calls, making your meeting more efficient. It provides in-room coverage for up to 6 people, making your meeting more efficient. For larger meetings or for true, stereo sound, you can pair two Jabra Speak 710’s in seconds. Plus, with no pesky wires in your way and a portable, lightweight design, you can take audio conferencing to a whole new level and turn any room into a conference room with this wireless, portable speaker. Use it at home, in the office or when traveling! A convenient protective travel pouch is included. Plus, the Jabra Speak 710 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker can plug into your mobile phone, laptop or tablet via USB or Bluetooth and is compatible with many online voice call services, including GoTo Meeting, Google, Skype for Business and many more.

HOLD MEETINGS ANYWHERE – Take audio conferencing to a whole new level and turn any room into a conference room with this lightweight, wireless, portable speaker. Use it at home, in the office or when traveling!

EASY SETUP – No IT required! Setup and use of these Bluetooth speakers is a breeze, thanks to the Intuitive Plug and Play connectivity. Connect in seconds to your laptop, smartphone or tablet via USB or Bluetooth.

PORTABLE, LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – With a protective travel pouch for use while on-the-go and a lightweight, compact design, you can bring this wireless Bluetooth speaker anywhere you are.

WORKS WITH MANY PLATFORMS – Plug into your mobile phone, laptop or whatever device you have. The Speak 710 speakerphone also works with many platforms, including GoTo Meeting, Google, Skype for Business and many more.