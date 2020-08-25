Jabra Evolve 75 UC Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headset / Music Headphones Including Link 370 (U.S. Retail Packaging), Black



Price: $293.00 - $255.00

(as of Aug 25,2020 03:21:19 UTC – Details)



The Evolve 75 is a wireless headset with superior Active noise cancellation and integrated busy light to enhance your productivity. Dual connectivity to two Bluetooth devices allows you to take calls and listen to music from the same headset, giving you extra freedom to move 100ft/30M away from your smartphone and/or PC.

Microphone frequency range 150 hertz – 6.8 kilohertz. Reduce noise and interruptions – Superior ANC and integrated busy light acts as a ‘do not disturb’ sign to enhance productivity

Supported Bluetooth profiles: A2DP (v1.2), hands free (v1.6), Headset (v1.2), AGHFP (v1.6). Bluetooth wireless technology: Bluetooth 4.0. Dual Bluetooth connectivity for calls and music. Flexibility to move up to 100 feet/30 meter away from your connected device

Active noise cancellation uses advanced microphones to monitor and counter ambient noise. Talk-time- up to 15 hours. Battery time (with ANC activated) – Up to 30 hours. Charging time- Max. 120 minutes

Certified with all major communication platforms. Bluetooth: 4.2