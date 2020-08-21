Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headset / Music Headphones Includes Link 360 (U.S. Retail Packaging)



The Jabra EVOLVE 65 UC stereo is a professional headset designed to improve concentration and conversations. Premium noise cancellation technology gives you peace to work in a noisy, open office; effectively creating a concentration zone around you so you can stay focused. Note: The cord included in packaging is used to charge the set of headphones.

Passive noise cancellation to eliminate background noise and provide amazing sound on both ends of the call. Paired devices: Up to 8 trusted devices, 2 active stand-by Bluetooth connections

Integrated busy light automatically turns on during a call to let others know you are busy; AC power supply: USB power supply by PC with USB connection, battery power with Bluetooth connection

Dual Bluetooth connectivity to connect to both PC and smartphone at the same time; Supported Bluetooth profiles: A2DP v1. 2, Hands Free Profile v1. 6, Headset Profile v1. 2, AGHFP v1. 6

Compatible with all leading UC platforms – Certified for Avaya, Cisco and Skype for business for a plug-and-play experience; Max. Charging time: 120 minutes

What’s in the box: Pouch, Evolve 65 Headset, Warning leaflet, Warranty leaflet, Quick start guide.