Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Built-In, True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Bluetooth Earbuds Engineered for the Best True Wireless Calls and Music Experience

Listen to your favorite tunes and have crystal clear conversations within the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds. These headphones are engineered for the best true wireless calls and music experience. The 4-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls, and the advanced speakers are just 6mm in size, allowing you to block out, or let in, ambient sound. Plus, the integrated controls let you answer calls, adjust the volume or pause music with just the touch of a button. Whether you’re using these as iPhone earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app, choosing how Sound+ delivers your sound and how it looks. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible, so you can choose your preferred voice assistant from Amazon Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and more. Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of excellent true wireless connectivity. Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about audio dropouts. And with Bluetooth 5.0 in these wireless earbuds, you can seamlessly connect them to your smartphone, making them ideal for students and professionals to use while learning and working from home. Whatever your listening needs are, you can use these earbuds all day. With up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case, your listening needs are met from the start of the day, to its end. Plus, it’s comfortable. 3 sets of EarGels in different sizes are included, so you can choose the right size to ensure great sound quality in every circumstance. Microphone sensitivity: -38 dBV/Pa Verified by Delta, December 15th – 2017.

Multi-functional Bluetooth earbuds – The integrated controls let you answer calls, adjust the volume or pause music with just the touch of a button. Plus, they are IP55 rated with a 2-year warranty against water and dust (registration required).

Take work calls from home – Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with up to 15 hours of battery for maximum productivity— even when you’re learning or working from home on your smartphone.

No audio dropouts – With our excellent record of connectivity, you can take calls and listen to music without worry of audio dropouts. Plus, external ambient sound keeps you aware of surroundings and a Background noise filter delivers crisp, clear calls.

Personalize your sound – Whether you’re using these as Apple earbuds, Samsung earbuds or more, you can listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound on the Jabra Sound+ app. Earbuds are Apple and Android compatible.