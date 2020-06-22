Ja Rule films wacky, low-budget commercial for Greek restaurant

The rapper, one of the organizers behind the disastrous 2017 music festival, filmed the ad for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill (located on 2771 West Pico Boulevard, as it tells us). The spot shows him professing his love of Greek food, superimposed in front of gyros and scenes from the restaurant.

The hotspot has the “best motherf***ing gyros,” Ja Rule exclaims, then mispronounces oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You can’t even pronounce the food, it’s so go**amn good!” he says.

The rapper’s wardrobe choice can be an “I love Greece” T-shirt. He ends the one-minute ad with a traditional Greek shout of “Opa!”