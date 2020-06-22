Ja Rule Clowns Himself in Hilarious Ad for Greek Restaurant (Watch)

Click here to read the full article.

Ja Rule has tried all kinds of commercial endeavors because the debacle of the Fyre Festival — which that he co-produced — three years ago, but he might have hit on an easy method back into positive public opinion with an entirely bonkers commercial for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill in Los Angeles that seems more like a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

The ad is indeed funny that it can’t possibly be serious — and, ostensibly, it’s perhaps not, created for the new TBS reality show, “Celebrity Show-Off,” where stars compete to see whose “most compelling home videos” can rack up probably the most YouTube views.

The ad, which apparently premiered on Saturday, is almost 100% self-parody as Ja Rule mispronounces (or gives up trying) several intentionally difficult-to-pronounce meals and drops in (bleeped-out) F-bombs as well as dances while traditional Greek music plays.

The restaurant gets the “best motherf—ing gyros,” the veteran rapper yells, before mispronouncing oktapodakia, avgolemono soup, and kreatopita.

“You can’t even pronounce the food, it’s so goddamn good!” he says.

Ja wears a black T-shirt bearing the language “I love Greece.” According to CNN, Rule said he made the video with the hope of helping your small business amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite his high-profile promotion of the April 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, which collapsed due to chronic mismanagement before a single act took the stage, Rule has largely managed to avoid legal consequences, although main organizer Billy McFarland happens to be serving a six-year prison term for wire fraud and other offenses. He has made a small number of musical appearances and engaged in social-media beefs with 50 Cent and other contemporaries.

“Celebrity Show-Off” premieres Tuesday on TBS at 10 p.m. ET.

