J.R. Smith Criminal Charges Unlikely Over L.A. Beatdown

J.R. Smith will seemingly NOT be hit with felony fees for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, a number of sources concerned with the state of affairs inform TMZ Sports.

We broke the story … the NBA participant went ballistic on a person he claimed vandalized his truck throughout a wild looting spree in Los Angeles on May 30.

Smith later referred to as the incident a “random act of stupidness” and stated he regretted his actions.

Law enforcement sources inform us … the sufferer has not gone to police — no report has been filed — and, at this level, we’re instructed it appears extremely unlikely that can occur.

Our sources inform us and not using a sufferer coming ahead, there isn’t any means for prosecutors to even try to levy fees in opposition to the 34-year-old.



As we beforehand reported, Smith primarily described the incident as Street Justice shortly after the assault … saying he whooped the person’s ass for smashing a window on his truck.