J.R. Smith Beats The Hell Out of Alleged Car Vandalizer During L.A. Protests

NBA star J.R. Smith beat the residing daylights out of a person who allegedly smashed his automobile window throughout the wild protests in L.A. … and TMZ Sports has the video.

You can see … the 6’6″, 225-pounder unleashed a barrage of violent kicks on the person — touchdown a number of occasions within the head.

When the man lastly stands up on his ft, Smith delivered a last punishing overhand proper to the man’s dome.

Finally, some of J.R.’s buddies step in and the opposite man scurries off in a rush.

Smith defined the assault in an emotionally charged video — saying, “One of these motherfu**king white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f**king window in my truck.”



“Broke my sh*t.”

Smith says his truck was parked in a residential space — away from the shops that have been being looted.

We’re informed the incident occurred across the Fairfax space — close to the well-known Flight Club sneaker store, which had simply been looted.

“I chased him down and whooped his ass,” Smith stated.

Smith says the incident was NOT fueled by race or hatred — it was merely revenge for messing together with his truck.