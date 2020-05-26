J.Lo ‘heartbroken’ after she and A-Rod forced to put wedding on hold

Jennifer Lopez has regarded ahead to exchanging vows with partner Alex Rodriguez ever since he got down on one knee on a sandy beach and proposed to her one 12 months in the past.

Of course, numerous issues have modified since then — not between the pair who’ve been busy planning their nuptials, however with the world as an entire, the place huge gatherings are a factor of the previous and the coronavirus lockdown doesn’t take a break for love.

The 50-year-old famous person paid a video go to to TODAY Tuesday and opened up about having to put the comfortable event on hold. And when TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb requested in regards to the current wedding forecast, Lopez merely stated, “Nobody is aware of.”

“Nobody knows because, really, there’s no planning right now,” she defined. “You simply have to sort of wait and see how this all performs out, and it is disappointing on one stage. You know, after the Super Bowl and after ‘World of Dance,’ after we completed filming it, I deliberate to take day without work.

“Which is what we’re doing sort of proper now, however on the identical time, you recognize, we had numerous plans for this summer time and this 12 months. But every part’s sort of on hold proper now.”

It’s a state of affairs Hoda really understands, as she and fiance Joel Schiffman are in that same holding pattern.

“Joel and I were actually talking about the same kind of things,” Hoda famous. “We’re not sure what’s going to happen with our date.”

It’s a predicament couples across the globe are dealing with, and it may be a painful one contemplating the sudden uncertainty surrounding such a big life occasion.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans,” J.Lo confessed.

But she’s not permitting that disappointment to dominate her perspective.

“I’m also like, ‘You know what? God has a bigger plan,'” she said. “So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

And whereas she could have to wait longer than she imagined to take her first twirl with A-Rod as husband and spouse, she’s prepared to dance now — and to remind everybody else to do the identical.

“It’s time to dance again,” she continued. “You know, when I wrote the song ‘Dance Again,’ I had just gotten a divorce, and I needed something to bring me back. That song signified that for me because it was a traumatic time for me.”

And she feels there’s no higher time to get again within the groove than Tuesday night time when her aggressive dance collection, “World of Dance,” returns to NBC for a brand new season.

“I feel like all of us are going through a certain kind of anxiety-ridden time, and this show, you know, I love dance — everybody loves to dance,” she stated. “It’s like, ‘OK, we’ve bought to rise up. We’ve bought to begin dancing once more,’ and that is what this present is about.”

Season 4 of “World of Dance” kicks off at 10 p.m. EST.