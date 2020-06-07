J.K. Rowling Facing Major Backlash Online After Being Accused Of Transphobic Tweeting!

J.K. Rowling isn’t having this type of great time on line!

The Harry Potter author and world-famous writer is facing major backlash this weekend after being accused of making some seriously transphobic comments on her behalf official Twitter account.

The whole incident started on Saturday afternoon, once the 54-year-old author posted a tweet that shared a web link to a write-up referring to how COVID-19 has changed medical landscape around the globe for “people who menstruate.” Rowling took issue with that part, noting (as you can see, below) that her problem was with the current presence of “people who menstruate” and not the word “women,” instead:

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there was once a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Almost instantly, the backlash began, with Rowling finding a cascade of messages calling her out for her apparent anti-transgender stance.

One critic thoughtfully shared this opinion with Rowling concerning the aforementioned tweet:

“Not all women menstruate and not all who menstruate are women. There are many girls, non-binary folx, trans boys, and trans men who also get a period. We recognize that language change can be uncomfortable to get use to it. And we are grateful for inclusive authors and articles.”

Another added on from there, tweeting back this at mcdougal:

“I know you know this because you have been told over and over and over again, but transgender men can menstruate. Non-binary people menstruate. I, a 37-year old woman with a uterus, have not menstruated in a decade. Women are not defined by their periods.”

Another one was more pointed, and took a go directly at the popular author’s lasting legacy:

“Honestly, it’s amazing that you want this to taint your legacy. That this is something you want people to read on your in a biography about you or on your Wikipedia in 60 years.”

Still still another user voiced their frustrations with Rowling’s repeated jumps into this area of debate:

“Ohmygod shut up. I can’t believe I used to love your books. My body shouldn’t have to be forcibly gendered just so I can have access to basic healthcare. You CANNOT claim to support trans people while also denying us the language necessary for us to have basic access 2 healthcare”

For her part, the high-profile author responded to the thousands of tweets of backlash with her very own thread going further concerning the issue, as you can plainly see here:

For a lot of Saturday and on in to Sunday morning, then, she was a trending topic on Twitter — with many of the commentary highly critical of her stance on “people who menstruate,” in addition to her ensuing follow-ups.

