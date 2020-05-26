J.K. Rowling Announces New Book ‘The Ickabog’ – Variety

“Harry Potter” writer J.Okay. Rowling introduced that she is releasing a brand new kids’s e book, “The Ickabog.” It marks her first novel aimed towards youthful readers that doesn’t happen at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The first two chapters of the fairytale “The Ickabog” can be found on-line at no cost, with daily installments being launched between May 26 and July 10. The full e book will probably be obtainable in November.

Rowling began writing “The Ickabog” whereas she was nonetheless engaged on “Harry Potter” greater than a decade in the past, however stored it just for her personal kids, till now. According to Rowling’s web site, the e book was written for kids aged 7 to 9 to learn to themselves, and for fogeys to learn aloud to their kids.

“A few weeks ago at dinner, I tentatively mooted the idea of getting ‘The Ickabog’ down from the attic and publishing it for free, for children in lockdown. My now teenagers were touchingly enthusiastic, so downstairs came the very dusty box, and for the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again,” Rowling stated on her web site.

Related Stories

Unlike her spinoff tales “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” or “Quidditch Through the Ages,” “The Ickabog” has no relation to the “Harry Potter” sequence. And whereas plot particulars about “The Ickabog” have been scarce, the writer stated its thematic components are timeless.

“‘The Ickabog’ is a story about truth and the abuse of power,” Rowling stated. “To forestall one obvious question: the idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it isn’t intended to be read as a response to anything that’s happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country.”

Rowling additionally began an illustration contest for younger youngsters to submit drawings for the e book. Artists can enter their illustrations beginning on May 29.

“Having decided to publish, I thought how wonderful it would be if children in lockdown, or otherwise needing distraction during the strange and difficult time we’re passing through, illustrated the story for me. There will be suggestions about the illustrations we might need for each chapter on ‘The Ickabog’ website, but nobody should feel constrained by these ideas. I want to see imaginations run wild! Creativity, inventiveness and effort are the most important things: we aren’t necessarily looking for the most technical skill!” stated Rowling.

All of Rowling’s writer royalties will go in direction of these affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with particulars to be revealed later within the yr.