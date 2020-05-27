J.J. Watt Uncertain About ’20 NFL Season But ‘Training Like It’ll Happen on Time’



J.J. Watt says he is unsure whether or not the 2020 NFL season will happen as initially deliberate — however he is coaching his ass off anyway as a result of it is higher to “stay ready.”

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Watt tells TMZ Sports … “I’m just like everybody else. We’re all kind of just waiting and seeing.”

“The uncertainty is the worst part of it all. We don’t know what’s going to happen. But, I’m training like it’s gonna happen on time. And, I’m looking forward to playing — fans, no fans — whatever it is. I’m just looking forward to competing and just doing what we do.”

The Houston Texans celebrity — who’s additionally internet hosting “Ultimate Tag” on FOX — believes the return of soccer is tremendous vital … however not on the expense of American lives.

“We love the game. We love the competition … as long as it’s safe for everybody,” Watt defined.

“You have to remember we have coaches who are older. We have people helping out on the sidelines and staff members. So, as long it’s safe for everybody and as long as everybody is comfortable and confident, I’m all for it because I think it does help return some normalcy and it gives people something to be excited about, to cheer for again.”

“And, we’re looking forward to that opportunity if it’s safe.”

Watt says he is been staying in contact along with his teammates by way of Zoom conferences — however jokes about some gamers not wanting to indicate off their houses to the remainder of the group!

“One guy just points his [camera] at his ceiling fan for 2 hours straight during the meeting! Give us a little something. I mean geez, what are you hiding!?”



Besides coaching, we additionally talked to Watt about “Ultimate Tag” — airs Wednesday night time on FOX — and says the athletes he is bought on the present are FREAKS!

In truth, Watt says he would not suppose half the gamers within the League may sustain with the loopy athletes on “Ultimate Tag” … which seems like a problem to us!!!

As for the NFL stars who would do one of the best on the present???

Here’s a shocker — Watt loves Lamar Jackson and Tyreek Hill … a few of the most proficient gamers EVER!