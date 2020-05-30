J.J. Watt Shuts Down MMA Career, I Can’t Handle the Shin Kicks!!



Play video content material

Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here’s J.J. Watt explaining why he may by no means be a UFC fighter — he is bought delicate legs.

“You ever take a razor scooter to the ankle? That puts me out for 3 days! So, I’m not looking to take anybody’s shin to my shin.”

But, he is an enormous UFC fan — and sat ringside at the final Jon Jones struggle in February — which led to an fascinating dialog.

More athletic brothers — The Watts or the Joneses?!?

Think about it …

J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt — three NFL gamers together with 2 Pro Bowlers and certainly one of the most dominant defensive gamers EVER!

Jon Jones, Chandler Jones, Arthur Jones — 2 NFL gamers together with a Super Bowl champ (Arthur), a potential future Hall of Famer (Chandler) and the G.O.A.T of MMA (Jon).

We requested J.J. for his take — and bought a fairly strong response.

“That’s a great question,” Watt mentioned … “I can tell you that I don’t know if any of my brothers and I are taking a shin kick to the ribs.”

“I don’t know if we’re volunteering for that anytime soon, so they can have that title if they want.”

But, Watt defined why he is bought a bond with the Jones household — one thing that began at UFC 247.

“I sat with Chandler so we have a comradery a little bit between the families. To me, obviously being a part of one, it’s such a cool thing when brothers get to share that experience — us in the same league, Chandler and Jon in different leagues.”