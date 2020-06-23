J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot releases 20-page employee guide on practicing anti-racism

“At Bad Robot, we are committed to dismantling white supremacy at work & at large. We are following leading academics, activists & artists and have compiled an evolving set of resources that we are sharing with friends and colleagues. Onward!” the company shared in a tweet on Tuesday.

The guide it self opens with a message concerning the company’s commitment to dismantling white supremacy in the future.

“At Bad Robot, we are committed as storytellers and executives to dismantling white supremacy at work and at large,” the introduction reads. “With this ever-evolving and far from complete guide, we hope to share some resources to explore and navigate this time for ourselves and with each other as we strive to do the delicate, raw, humbling, and enraging work of anti-racism.”

The guide notes it relied on activists and scholars who have “endeavored to consolidate this information.”

It reduces its content into categories based on the amount of time they have to research the topic. There are sections for people with 5-10 minutes, 30 minutes and 60 minutes. It also offers sections filled with resources for employees with children along with managers to greatly help them discuss the topic in a non-problematic way.

People with a small amount of time are encouraged to read articles while people with 30 minutes approximately are encouraged to view a collection of videos. People with increased than an hour or so to spare are met with a listing of movies to watch like Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing,” John Singleton’s “Boyz n the Hood” and Ava DuVernay’s “The 13th” and ”When They See Us.”

The guide also encourages employees to follow along with a list of “thinkers, artists, poets, writers and activists” on social networking. Among those individuals are a-listers such as Laverne Cox, Colin Kaepernick, Common, Michael B. Jordan, Trevor Noah and several, many more.