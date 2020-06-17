J. Cole’s new single, ‘Snow on Tha Bluff,’ addresses Black Lives Matter movement

On Tuesday night, the hip-hop star surprised fans with the release of “Snow on Tha Bluff,” an introspective track that addresses racism, activism and police brutality.

In the politically charged song, the North Carolina native talks about his struggles with activism after scrolling through the social media account of a “young lady” trying to educate the public about systemic racism.

“There’s a young lady out there, she way smarter than me / I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times and I started to read / She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police / She mad at my n***as, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve / She mad at the celebrities, low-key I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me,” Cole raps on the track.

The talented lyricist also suggests that other African Americans may be grappling with how to react to the movement because of their upbringing.