J Balvin says he’s recovering from coronavirus

The Colombian vocalist has actually exposed that he is recovering, after contracting Covid -19.

“At the moment, I’m just getting better,” he stated in a tape-recorded video message while accepting an award for his “Rojo” video throughout the Premios Juventud 2020 onThursday “These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.”

He had a couple of words for those who believe the infection isn’t something to be worried about.

“My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous”