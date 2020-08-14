J Balvin Reveals His ‘Complicated’ & ‘Difficult’ Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘I Got It Bad’

Oh no!!
J Balvin revealed on Thursday night that he has had “very difficult days” lately while recovering from his coronavirus diagnosis!
Related: Alyssa Milano Is Losing Her Hair After Suffering From COVID-19 (Video)
While accepting an award during the Premios Juventud 2020 for his Rojo music video, the 35-year-old shared in Spanish with fans in a recorded message from Spain that he is still on the road to recovery:
“At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.”
He urged his fans (below) to continue taking the virus seriously, adding:
“My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”
As of mid-March, Colombia has denied entry to those who are not citizens of the country, permanent residents, or diplomats. Per data from the New York Times, the country has had 433,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,145 deaths.
Mucha fuerza @JBALVIN, te mandamos un fuerte abrazo. ¡Gracias! ❤️️ #PremiosJuventud pic.twitter.com/3jM1Sb1V03
— Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) August 14, 2020
On Friday J took to his personal Instagram to go into…