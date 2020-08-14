J Balvin Reveals His ‘Complicated’ & ‘Difficult’ Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘I Got It Bad’

Oh no!!

J Balvin revealed on Thursday night that he has had “very difficult days” lately while recovering from his coronavirus diagnosis!

While accepting an award during the Premios Juventud 2020 for his Rojo music video, the 35-year-old shared in Spanish with fans in a recorded message from Spain that he is still on the road to recovery:

“At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.” He urged his fans (below) to continue taking the virus seriously, adding: