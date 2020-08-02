J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III latest to WD from PGA Championship

Two more gamers have actually withdrawn from next week’s PGA Championship.

J.B. Holmes and Charles Howell III each revealed their objectives to take out of the year’s very first significant on Saturday, both mentioning “injury,” according to the PGA of America.

Holmes has actually played simply one complete round because the PGA Tour’s reboot, carding a 73 prior to withdrawing from the Workday Charity Open with a shoulder problem. Howell III connected for 3rd recently at the 3M Open.

They will be changed by Wyndham Clark and Brian Stuard, respectively.

Holmes and Howell are the latest to withdraw because the PGA field list was launched Thursday, following WDs by Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington and PaulWaring Lee Westwood, Shugo Imahira, Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell were the only top-100 gamers who never ever devoted to making the journey to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Bud Cauley is now the very first alternate, while the PGA field is down to 92 of the top 100 gamers in the Official World Golf Ranking.