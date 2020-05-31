Izzy Christiansen: How I fell in love with football again while playing in Lyon | Football News



















Speaking on The Football Show, England and Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen tells Martin Tyler how she rediscovered her love for football

England and Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen has opened as much as Martin Tyler about how she rediscovered her love for football after coming near strolling away from the sport.

Christiansen joined Everton on an 18-month deal in December after leaving European champions Lyon.

The 28-year-old received the treble in France, however suffered the heartbreak of lacking the World Cup after fracturing her fibula and sustaining ankle ligament harm in March 2019.

Christiansen admitted she has been near quitting the game, however stated her time in Lyon satisfied her in opposition to retirement.

“Football can take you up in the clouds and to the bottom of the sea as well,” she advised Tyler on The Football Show. “Until you undergo these instances, you do not actually know find out how to get by way of them.

“I look again now, I bear in mind precisely the place I stood when I considered quitting the sport as a result of it wasn’t giving me satisfaction or happiness, and I thought possibly that is finest for me, I’ve received different skills and pursuits, and that possibly I’m wasted in a sport I’m not getting satisfaction from.

“But I dug deep, found my love for it again, and that was in Lyon. I found my love for the game again by resilience and not giving up, and dragging myself onto the training pitch. It’s just the feeling of being on the ball, you can’t describe it.

Christansen completes her biking and keepie-uppie problem for charity

“I’d go into the training ground at six or seven at night when it was going dark, I don’t think my coach knew, and I would go to kick the ball around. That repetition just made me love the game again.”

The WSL season was ended earlier this week, having been suspended since March as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

For Christiansen, the 2015-16 PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, the cancellation has halted her progress at a brand new membership, however she is already trying ahead to the following marketing campaign.

Christiansen thinks it is essential that extra high quality coaches are introduced into the ladies's sport

She added: “I was seeking to put a nasty yr on a football entrance behind me and begin 2020 with a brand new membership. I was trying ahead to ending off the WSL season, and the goal was to get to Wembley in the FA Cup.

“All of these aims and targets have been shattered. It’s disappointing but I’m pleased we now know where we stand.

“I’ve realized over time that any setback you’ve got you need to use as a chance to develop. The means I’ve been sorted since becoming a member of the membership, I really feel so at dwelling.

“I can’t wait until we’re back in pre-season. These next two months I just hope they go really quickly.”