IW-320 IMPERATORWORKS Gaming Chair, Computer Chair for Office and Home; for Upto 5 Monitors



Price: $2,948.00

(as of Aug 24,2020 20:43:18 UTC – Details)



Monitor configurations:

Easy to mount with monitors with VESA mounting configurations 75 x 75, 100 x 100,optional 200×200 adapter.

32:9 single ultra-wide curved monitor up to 49″.

21:9 single ultra-wide monitor up to 38″.

16:9 single monitor up to 43″(with vesa hole in the center of monitor).

16:9 Triple monitors up to 3×32″.

16:9 Double monitors 2×32″ (custom bracket,not included)

16:9 Five monitors 5×24″(custom bracket, included)

Monitor Weight: Up to 53lbs / 24kg in total.

Monitor Height: Up to 23″ / 58cm

Features:

-Motor control for up and down of monitor arms;

-Motor control for reclining to 140° Zero Gravity Position

-Manual control for keyboard open and close,multipal keyboard tray position;

-Manual control for leg rest position.

-Left Arm rest swing in&out for easy access.

-Eye to Monitor with fix distance of 31″.

-Very easy to install, light weight, with wheels to move around.

Specification:

Power:Input: 110V Output: 24V / 6A

Come with Triple Monitor Bracket

Frame:High quality steel with powder coated paint Black

Seat: PU Leather Gmaing Seat Black

4xUSB 3.0 extention on armrest

5 xHDMI 2.0 Pre-wired cables

Capacity: 276 lbs max. (124 kg)

Net Weight:approx.310lbs / 140kg

Dimensions Triple Bracket (Closed):69″(175cm) L x 61″(155cm) W x 67″(170cm)H

1700*2000*1780 Packing: Wood Box Size :62″(158cm) L x 29″(74cm) W x 32″(82cm) H

Packing Weight: Approx. 370lbs / 168kg

Single monitor up to 16:9×43″ , 32:9×49″! Triple monitor 3×32″! 16:9 Five monitors 5×24″, included the 5 monitor bracket.

Including the triple monitors bracket, and 5 monitors bracket!

One click Zero Gravity position!

Reclined up to 145 Degree!

Light Weight easy to install !