IW-320 IMPERATORWORKS Gaming Chair, Computer Chair for Office and Home; for Upto 5 Monitors

Price: $2,948.00
Monitor configurations:
Easy to mount with monitors with VESA mounting configurations 75 x 75, 100 x 100,optional 200×200 adapter.
32:9 single ultra-wide curved monitor up to 49″.
21:9 single ultra-wide monitor up to 38″.
16:9 single monitor up to 43″(with vesa hole in the center of monitor).
16:9 Triple monitors up to 3×32″.
16:9 Double monitors 2×32″ (custom bracket,not included)
16:9 Five monitors 5×24″(custom bracket, included)
Monitor Weight: Up to 53lbs / 24kg in total.
Monitor Height: Up to 23″ / 58cm
Features:
-Motor control for up and down of monitor arms;
-Motor control for reclining to 140° Zero Gravity Position
-Manual control for keyboard open and close,multipal keyboard tray position;
-Manual control for leg rest position.
-Left Arm rest swing in&out for easy access.
-Eye to Monitor with fix distance of 31″.
-Very easy to install, light weight, with wheels to move around.
Specification:
Power:Input: 110V Output: 24V / 6A
Come with Triple Monitor Bracket
Frame:High quality steel with powder coated paint Black
Seat: PU Leather Gmaing Seat Black
4xUSB 3.0 extention on armrest
5 xHDMI 2.0 Pre-wired cables
Capacity: 276 lbs max. (124 kg)
Net Weight:approx.310lbs / 140kg
Dimensions Triple Bracket (Closed):69″(175cm) L x 61″(155cm) W x 67″(170cm)H
1700*2000*1780 Packing: Wood Box Size :62″(158cm) L x 29″(74cm) W x 32″(82cm) H
Packing Weight: Approx. 370lbs / 168kg
