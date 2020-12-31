16 Brokerages have currently given a recommendation of ‘hold’ to Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) shares. The company had an average price objective of $12.88 for 12 months from brokerages last year.

On Thursday, the firm started from $17.34 with the market cap being $7.96B. They have a 16.21 P/E, 1.74 PEG, and 1.36 beta. Their lowest in 1 year is $6.38 while the highest is $19.01. Their current, quick, and leverage ratio is 1.76, 1.76, and 0.84. Their 50 day rolling average is $16.91 while 200 days is $12.76.

According to the 27th October report, the company had a quarterly EPS earnings of $0.53 that topped the $0.48 consensus estimate by $0.05. Their net margin was 9.78% with a 9.62% equity return. Their quarterly revenue was $1.50B as compared to the $1.09B estimates.

IVZ Transactions At The Stock Market

Invesco paid a $0.155/share dividend to their investors on 12th November. This indicates an annualized dividend basis of $0.62 with a 3.58% yield. They have a 24.31% payout ratio.

ValuEngine increased its rating for IVZ stock to ‘sell’ from ‘strong sell’. Credit Suisse promoted the price objective for Invesco stock to $13 from $11 and gave a rating of ‘neutral’. Morgan Stanley raised it to $13 from $12 and gave a rating of ‘equal weight’. Deutsche Bank increased it to $20 from $17 and gave a rating of ‘buy’ Keefe, Bruyette and Woods promoted it to $16 from $15 along with the rating to ‘outperform’ from ‘market perform’.

Old North Trust purchased a new position in IVZ stock in Q3, owning $26,000 worth of shares. Crewe Advisors bought a new stake in Q3 and own $29,000 worth of shares. Freestone Cap. Holdings bought a new stake in Q3, owning $29,000 worth of shares, FinTrust Advisors raised their holdings by almost 253.2% in Q3, and owning shares priced at $33,000. Federated Hermes purchased a new position in Q3 and owns shares valued at $42,000. 64.39% of IVZ stock is owned by institutional investors.