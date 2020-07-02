Ivy League considering 7-game football schedule in fall or spring: report

SEC’S SANKEY: FEDERAL NIL LAW REQUIRED FOR FAIR COMPETITION

The Ivy League was the first to cancel its postseason men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and moved to cancel the whole spring sports season.

“I just can’t imagine the Ivy League playing sports in the fall,” a source told the New York Post. “They have already proven when they canceled the conference basketball tournament that they do not mind being the first ones to make a move.”

The Ivy League said it will announce its formal plan in a few days, which would involve all of its members’ fall sports, including men’s and women’s cross-country football, field hockey, soccer, and volleyball.

“With return to campus protocols still being developed and introduced by Ivy League institutions, the Council of Ivy League Presidents intends to announce a final decision regarding the status of intercollegiate athletic activity for the Fall Term 2020 on July 8,” the Ivy League said in a statement.

“That decision will be communicated first to Ivy League directors of athletics, coaches, and student-athletes, followed by the wider Ivy League campus community, media, alumni, and the public.”

The Ivy League plays in the Football Championship Subdivision and doesn’t contend for a College Football Playoff spot.