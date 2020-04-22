Ivy League bailout: Colleges with billions get more millions

During this pandemic, many institutions are facing a major risk. Many Ivy League universities are receiving federal bailout money. As per the data from the Department of Education, it has been found out that many Ivy league institutions are taking funds from Economic Security (CARES) Act and Coronavirus Aid Relief. The act itself includes the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and it has over $14 billion for institutions which the institutions then use for individual student’s requirements.

Cornell University is receiving $12.8 million while it has an endowment of at least $7.3 billion.

Columbia University is receiving $12.8 million while it has an endowment of $10.9 billion.

Harvard University is receiving $8.6 million while it has an endowment of $40.9 billion.

Read More