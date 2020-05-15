I’ve Zoomed and I’ve dog groomed and I still don’t know how to stay alert | John Crace | UK news

Monday

Many folks I know are utilizing lockdown creatively both to develop current skills or to uncover new ones. I seem to be the exception, until you depend understanding how to do a Zoom name and worrying much more than traditional as lifelong studying. The solely talent I can vaguely declare to have acquired is how to lower the dog’s hair. Badly. Every week in the past, Herbert Hound was in a depressing state as his fur hadn’t been lower since Christmas, aside the odd trim with scissors round his eyes so he might see out. So I went on Amazon to examine shopping for a pair of dog hair clippers, solely to discover that they’re an identical to those I use to shave my very own head – extra hair is likely one of the few issues not to have introduced an issue for me up to now – besides the dog ones had a pleasant image of a dog paw on the deal with. So my spouse and I acquired out my very own clippers and took Herbie out into the backyard. It wasn’t a complete success. We began with me making an attempt to hold the dog still and with Jill giving him a Number eight lower. Which appeared to make little distinction, regardless of the big quantity of fur that had collected on the patio. So we step by step labored our manner down by way of the attachments earlier than ending on a quite uneven Number three lower – except for the areas across the genitals which we felt required quite better experience than we possessed. Herbie has regarded on us disapprovingly ever since, as if he believes we now have made him the embarrassment of Tooting Bec frequent. He now doesn’t even trouble to come into our bed room earlier than saying goodnight to us and clearly can’t watch for the time after we’re out the home extra. Annoyingly, the brand new dog grooming salon rang us this morning to say they’d simply opened. Herbie is now booked in for early July.

Tuesday

We’ve heard quite a bit about coronavirus exams that don’t actually matter as exams. The identical folks getting examined thrice and the exams that had been included within the every day figures merely on the grounds that somebody had put them within the publish. But we’ve heard little of testing as surreal efficiency artwork. So meet my buddy Kevin who, early on within the coronavirus pandemic, signed up to C-19, a analysis app that asks contributors to report their signs on-line. On 30 April – probably owing to Kevin saying his voice was a little bit huskier than traditional, however extra probably due to the federal government’s desperation to meet its 100,000 every day goal by the top of the month – he was instructed he was eligible for a take a look at and was invited to go to a centre in Cambridge the following day. There he was greeted by some troopers in full camo fits who handed him a swab hooked up to the top of an extended pole by way of his automobile window. Once he had executed the mandatory, he went residence having been instructed he would obtain the outcomes inside two days. The two days handed with no news, so Kevin emailed to discover out what was occurring. He was instructed the brand new estimate was 5 days. The 5 days handed with no news, so he contacted them once more to be told that the 5 days meant 5 working days and he ought to dangle on a bit longer. Still nothing. When he emailed once more on the Thursday, he was instructed to name a quantity, choose possibility 1, and he would get his outcomes. He phoned solely to discover there was no possibility 1, solely an answerphone message saying the workplace was closed till the next Tuesday at 11am. After ready out the weekend and still getting no pleasure when the cellphone line was open, he was despatched an electronic mail providing him one other take a look at at Stansted airport. So Kevin now finds himself in a Kafkaesque scenario through which he might have died earlier than receiving the outcomes of his early prognosis take a look at and faces the selection of going into self-isolation for an additional two weeks if he takes up the supply of a second take a look at. Luckily neither Kevin nor some other members of his household is a key employee as he might have been needlessly off work for a month. And the federal government wonders why so many individuals are sceptical about its testing numbers.

Wednesday









Classic Dom to go away a sinking ship. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP by way of Getty



Jacob Rees-Mogg’s suggestion that parliament ought to completely ignore authorities recommendation on social-distancing and meet as regular when it returns after the May recess has understandably been met with derision by most MPs. But his want to fill the Tory benches nearly actually has much less to do along with his interpretation of well being pointers than with a want to defend the prime minister. Because with out the presence of each fellow cupboard ministers to assist him out and 300 or so Conservative MPs to kill themselves laughing at his garbage jokes, Boris Johnson has been hopelessly uncovered at prime minister’s questions by the courtroom environment through which Keir Starmer thrives. The Labour chief may have had more durable days defending shoplifters as a junior barrister than questioning the prime minister about his dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic. It seems that years of entitlement, bluster, lies and winging it aren’t such nice preparation for severe interrogation on probably the most severe well being disaster for 100 years. In brief, Boris is having a nightmare for the time being – his Sunday night time deal with to the nation was a TV automobile crash – and he and the Tory social gathering know it. Matt Hancock is one other minister who seems underneath the cosh. I’m effectively conscious of all his faults however I can’t assist feeling a bit sorry for him as he’s clearly being lined up to take a lot of the blame for issues that weren’t totally his fault. Matt now seems haunted: his Tigger-like enthusiasm is now a distant reminiscence and he’s even taken to getting stroppy with Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast. He seems like a person on the sting of a nervous breakdown. The solely cupboard minister who seems to be having fun with the disaster is Rishi Sunak who’s lavished with reward for delivering a brand new bailout price range a couple of times per week. Better still, nobody thinks to ask how on earth he’s going to pay for his spending commitments. Which is simply in addition to proper now he doesn’t have a clue.

Thursday

I am making an attempt to Stay Alert, however the authorities’s new bodily distancing pointers – transient abstract “Go to work but don’t go to work” – have left me feeling considerably confused. I don’t know when I am going to see my daughter in Minneapolis once more – we had been due to go to the US in August – although evidently my spouse and I might prepare to see our son in a public house in Brighton, offering that solely one among us was to see him at a time. So we’re considering of driving down this weekend in order that my spouse can him for an hour whereas I wait within the automobile. Then when she returns to the automobile, she will stay behind whereas I see Robbie for an hour. Another resolution is for Robbie and his girlfriend, who’re residing collectively, to each go to an open house in order that I can see Robbie and my spouse can see Laila. Then we might go away for 5 minutes earlier than returning in order that Jill can see Robbie and I can see Laila. Right now, although, the best manner to see him could be for him to get a job as an property agent, as apparently they’ve carte blanche to go anyplace, and for us to put our home in the marketplace. Not that I’ve any intention of transferring anyplace: we’ve lived in the identical home for 25 years and I’d be more than pleased to stay one other 25 and in addition to London now has the bottom virus replica charge (0.4) of anyplace within the nation. But we might theoretically put the home up on the market in order that Robbie might come spherical to measure up and then simply refuse to enable any viewers. The different risk is that Robbie might change into our cleaner. The draw back is that he’s solely ever been recognized to make anyplace extra untidy than he discovered it.

Friday

As the times have lengthy since elided into each other – apparently it’s Friday, two new traits have begun to emerge. Fear of lacking out (Fomo) has change into a factor of the previous, as there may be nothing to worry lacking out on. Unless you don’t have a Netflix subscription. Replacing Fomo are two competing behavioural traits: Fear of going out (Fogo) and Joy of lacking out (Jomo). Being naturally cautious and extremely anxious, I’d put myself within the Fogo camp. I simply don’t really feel as secure, even in my very own neighbourhood, as I used to. Apart from two journeys to the native grocery store every week – face masks, verify; hand sanitiser, verify – the one occasions I exit within the day are both to stroll the dog or to cycle up and down the identical hill on my spouse’s boneshaker. And as I’m counting down the times until my train bike arrives – Amazon guarantees 1 June – I’ll quickly give you the option to cross that final exercise off my listing and watch Grant Shapps take the Downing Street 5pm press convention. There will probably be one thing fairly zen about us each placing in quite a lot of effort to go nowhere. It’s come as a shock to me however the closest I’ve come to Jomo is just not having to schlep all the way in which up to White Hart Lane to watch Spurs put in one other lacklustre efficiency. At the beginning of lockdown, I couldn’t think about life with out soccer – even in periods of melancholy, it’s all the time been a set level in my week, not to point out a well timed reminder of how little management I have over the world – however inside a relatively brief interval I’ve skilled little sense of loss. On events even a way of reduction. I simply don’t perceive those that are rewatching the entire of Euro 96 on ITV catch up. Guys, you know it ends badly with England dropping to Germany on penalties within the semi-final. It has occurred to me although, that, I am starting to expertise Fomo on my season ticket half refund because it’s clear the Premier league season will at finest be solely accomplished in empty stadiums. Every different organisation from whom I had purchased occasion tickets has been involved both to make refund preparations. From Spurs I have heard nothing.

Digested Week: Stay Alert!