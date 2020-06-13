I’ve spent 25 years working on the cases of women murdered by abusers

Every a couple of weeks, at least three women in the UK are killed by their (male) partner or ex-partner. Since lockdown began, that number has jumped to five women weekly.

These deaths don’t happen in a vacuum. These are what I call “murders in slow motion” – the drip-drip-drip happens with time, on an escalating continuum.

During lockdown, 29 women and four children have already been brutally murdered. Their killers were not first-time offenders. No-one starts with murder.

I was formerly head of New Scotland Yard’s Sexual Offences Section, Homicide Prevention Unit and Violent Crime and Intelligence Unit. I was also Violence Adviser to the Association of Chiefs Police Council (now renamed the National Police Chiefs Council). And after many years of work, stalking was finally criminalised in England and Wales in 2012, since it had been in Scotland two years earlier in the day.

Following that successful campaign, I founded Paladin – an advocacy service to help victims of stalking. Along with coercive get a handle on (criminalised in 2015) stalking is the most dangerous type of behaviour. It’s about fixation and obsession. Stalking is insidious, intrusive and more prevalent than most realise.

I’ve worked on thousands of cases and reviewed many murders .In fact, I have spent my entire career analysing violence against women and girls, tracking violent men, pinpointing behavioural patterns and risk markers.

Suffice to state, I understand perfectly the patterns that repeat. Here are some of them:

Women and girls are disproportionately abused, stalked and murdered The perpetrators are mostly male, with violent and controlling histories of abuse When women and girls report to police, they are often perhaps not believed Abuse and violence do not happen in vacuum pressure and, left unchecked, abusers may escalate to murder Perpetrators don’t confine or restrict their behaviour to offending within police force geographic borders; they offend across crime types, victims and geographic areas – they travel Past behaviour is the most readily useful predictor of future behaviour Coercive get a handle on and stalking correlates with lethality and femicide One in 12 domestic violence rapists offend inside and outside the home At least one in four perpetrators are serial and some have six or more victims; Perpetrators of domestic violence are more likely commit other crimes outside the home Currently just one per cent of perpetrators receive an intervention.

Across my 25 year career, I have already been saturated and haunted by heartbreaking cases of women and girls being savagely and violently murdered – and still yet more families contact me almost daily seeking serial offenders to be managed so their daughter’s murder had not been in vain.

Take the case of Robert Trigg. Trigg abused and murdered two women, Caroline Devlin and Susan Nicholson, both of whom he’d relationships with. There was a history of domestic abuse in both cases before Trigg killed them, yet Sussex Police failed to simply take any action after the post-mortems and did not identify any suspicious circumstances.

At least two officers were involved with the investigations of both murders but the similarities between the cases are not identified as suspicious. An independent police inquiry identified “missed opportunities”.