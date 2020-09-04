I’ve “no idea” where P4 Monza F1 pace came from

Gasly was currently 6th fastest in the early morning prior to going up 2 areas in the afternoon as the fastest Honda- powered motorist, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

His colleague Daniil Kyvat likewise revealed some speed, taking 4th in FP2 prior to slipping to seventh in the quicker afternoon session.

“It’s been the best Friday by far since the start of the season,’ said Gasly. “We were sixth this morning, fourth this afternoon. So I must say that the feeling in the car was good. I could push, I managed to put some good laps, and I felt quite comfortable.

“So a positive Friday for us. Unfortunately, we had a small issue with the damper at the end during the long run. So we had to stop before the end. But generally speaking, we were pretty happy.”

Asked where the pace had actually come from, he responded: “Well, actually, we have got no idea! I mean, we were surprised even to see ourselves right up there. I think the setup we have for Monza with very low downforce seems to work quite well.

“We can still improve a bit for tomorrow, and I think there will be some surprises with especially the new engine modes and what we can use in quali, and in the race.”

Despite revealing such great speed today, Gasly bewared about potential customers for the remainder of the weekend.

He included: “I believe we ought to …