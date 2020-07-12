‘I’ve never heard of this’: Uber driver fined over $500 for breaking little-known road rule 

Drivers could be fined around $344 and slapped with three demerit points for fixing stickers to their rear window or hanging fluffy dice from their rear-view mirror.

The obscure and draconian road rule bans any trinket that may obscure the driver’s view and potentially cause a major accident.

Police and road safety groups from all excepting one Australian state confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that such items could constitute a traffic offence. And that they are now on the design out for these ‘driver distraction’ offences.

Such items – also including air fresheners, flags, toys, and so on – are not strictly forbidden from cars but could attract a fine if police consider them obstructions.

Placing a GPS anywhere however the lower right or lower centre of the windscreen could also attract a fine for similar reasons.

South Australian Police’s traffic commander, Superintendent Bob Gray, said his officers were specifically targeting driver distraction.

‘Mobile phones, GPS devices and other technology or items in the vehicle can be a major distraction for drivers and divert their attention from the task accessible,’ that he said.

‘When mounting your GPS display or adding any decorative items, like fluffy dice or stickers, consider whether it’ll obscure your vision. It is important that drivers have a clear view of the road, to the front, right back and sides, at all times.’

Motorists driving without having clear view face a $193 fine and also a $60 contribution to the victims of crime levy.

Western Australian Road Safety Commission said items stuck to any of the vehicle’s windows or placed inside that could cause an interrupted or distracted view for the driver could attract a fine.

Examples included ‘a mascot, toy or similar article’ attached to the windshield, every other window, or in the inside that was prone to obstruct or distract the driver.

The penalty is a $100 fine plus one demerit point.

FINES FOR FLUFFY DICE OR STICKERS IN EACH STATE NSW: $344 fine, three demerit points Victoria: $248 fine Queensland: $311 fine but police do not consider them obstructions WA: $100 fine, one demerit point SA: $253 fine

Victorian Police said attaching things to the mirror or elsewhere could attract an excellent of $248.

‘The offence in terms of things hanging from the mirror in Victoria is fail to have [an] uninterrupted view,’ it said.

The rule was similar in NSW where in actuality the penalty is $344 and three demerit points.

‘If them is positioned in how that the driver can not see other cars, it’s an offence,’ NSW police said.

Road safety groups issued similar warnings and advised drivers to be mindful about what was inside their cars to avoid being stung with a fine.

‘The Victorian road rules require a driver to have a clear view of the road, and traffic, ahead, behind and to each side,’ RACV senior engineer Emily McLean said.

‘This means a GPS should be secured out of the central area of the windscreen, so it does not block your vision.

‘The same rules connect with anything hanging from your mirror, such as fluffy dice. If they are prone to obscure your view of the road, RACV says they are most readily useful avoided.’

The NRMA advised NSW drivers to ‘use a little of common sense’ when setting up bling inside their cars.

‘The most important thing is to have a clear view of the road all the time,’ it said.

‘It’s never a good idea to stick or hang anything on the windscreen that will obscure your view. The penalty sits at $337 and three demerit points.’

‘It’s not only cars we’re looking out for on the road, maybe it’s a young child or even a dog which can be hard to see.’

RACQ said if ‘something like a GPS, fluffy dice or an air freshener’ was interfering with a driver’s view of the road they might face an excellent of around $311.

‘When it comes to employing a GPS we recommend placing it low and out of just how, in the best hand bottom corner of your windscreen,’ it said.

However, as opposed to other states, Queensland Police said its officers wouldn’t be fining anyone for this since it was unlikely to result in a crash.

‘It’s not a thing Queensland Police are penalising drivers for. It would need to be one mega-sized air freshener to cause a crash,’ it said.