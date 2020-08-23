‘I’ve never had sh*t the easy way’ – Lukaku vows to ‘fight back’ after Europa League final own goal

The Inter forward and Belgium global states he will return more powerful after netting at both ends in Friday’s final defeat to Sevilla

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has actually promised to battle back after scoring the own goal that provided Sevilla the Europa League title on Friday.

The Belgian striker’s night had left to an entirely more favorable start as he scored from the charge area to offer the Nerazzurri the lead and match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring in 6 succeeding European video games.

However, with the score well balanced at 2-2 and the closing phases of the video game approaching, he unintentionally deflected Diego Carlos’ overhead kick into his own web, offering the Spanish side the edge they needed to seal triumph.

It was a sour note upon which to end up an exceptional season, in which Lukaku had netted 34 times and assisted Inter surface 2nd in Serie A, however he has actually promised to battle back.

“What happened in the final p*ssed me off but I will fight back. I never had sh*it the easy way in my life, as many of you know, and this experience will make me stronger,” he published onTwitter “This year, as a team we [have] grown a lot together and it’s an honour to represent a club that I’ve loved since I was a kid.”