Ivation 31-Bottle 15” Built-In Compressor Wine Cooler/Cellar Undercounter Wine Fridge | Temperature Control 40°-66°F Refrigerator, Quiet Operation, LED Light, UV Glass & Stainless Steel Accents

Product Description
Model Overview
Capacity: 31 bottles
Cooling system: compressor
Design: built-in or freestanding
Vent: front-facing
Temperature: single zone
Door: reversible (open left or right)
Ivation 31-Bottle Built-In 15″ Inch Compressor Wine Cooler
Perfectly preserved — to the last sip
From chardonnay to cabernet, table wine to vintage varietals, the Ivation Compressor Wine Cooler chills your collection in chic style. This single-zone marvel slides right into your existing cabinetry, refrigerating up to 31 standard wine bottles for your future enjoyment.
Whether you’re looking to streamline your bottle display, enhance wine’s flavor, encourage better aging or prevent oxidation and UV rays from spoiling your precious vino, our thermally insulated cellar has you covered.
Unleash your inner sommelier and discover all the amazing benefits of Ivation innovation.
Specs & Details:
Input power: 110-120v / 60hz / 90W
Rated current: 1.2A
Noise: 36db (low)
Power consumption: 0.25 KW.h/24h
Temperature range: 40°F-66°F
Net weight: 74.96 lbs.
Unit size: 33.8” H x 22.4” D x 14.8” W
Heavy-Duty Compressor
Just like a refrigerator, the compression system chills wine quickly, quietly and consistently, minimizing energy costs for greater annual savings.
Versatile Styling
The unit can be displayed freestanding or under a kitchen or bar counter among cabinetry, blending safely and seamlessly with your existing décor.
Stunning Finish
Attractive appliance includes a stainless steel door with sleek, rounded edges, matching shelves with chrome, and other streamlined accents.
Digital LCD
Simple interface includes touch buttons for C°/F°, dual temperature control, and optional interior display light; LCD shows current temperature in each zone.
Vibration Suppression
By minimizing movement, the technology prevents disruption of sediment, reducing chemical reactions that result in premature aging.
Single Zone Simplicity
Follow recommended temperature according to variety; once set, the fan helps air circulate for exceptional uniformity throughout the chamber.
Tempered Glass Door
Smoked finish allows you to see inside while blocking damaging UV light from entering the cooler; dual-pane glass for added weight and insulation.
Pull-Out Shelves
Easy to install and remove, the spacious sliding shelves store up to 31 bottles on their side, preventing corks from drying out and taking on air.
Soft LED Light
Equipped with an on/off switch, the interior light can also be set to remain on even when the door is closed, providing better visibility and ambiance in your home’s space.
Capacity
31 Bottle
29 Bottle
46 Bottle
40 Bottle or (20-Bottle & 66-Can)
Dimensions
33.8” H x 22.4” D x 14.8” W
33.8” H x 22.4” D x 14.8” W
33.07” H x 22.44” D x 23.43” W
33.07” H x 22.44” D x 23.43” W
# of Zones
Single
Dual
Dual
Dual
Temperature Range
40°F-66°F
40°F-50°F [upper zone]; 50°F-66°F [lower zone]
40°F-50°F [upper zone]; 50°F-66°F [lower zone]
40°F-66°F (Left and Right Zones)
SUPER QUIET & ENERGY EFFICIENT | Heavy-Duty Compressor & Internal Fan Provide Safe, Consistent Cooling—a Low-Cost, Eco-Friendly Alternative to Thermoelectric | Integrated Suppression Technology Eliminates Vibration, Humming & Buzzing Sound
SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | Use the Large LCD & Easy Button Controls to Adjust Temperature From 40°F to 66°F | Tempered Smoked Glass Door for Sleek Elegance & Added Protection Against UV Spoilage | Optional Internal Display Light
CONVENIENT UNDER-COUNTER DESIGN | Front-Facing Vent, Rounded Edges & Seamless Door Trim for Built-In Appearance | Use Freestanding or Install Directly Into Cabinetry for Beautiful Custom-Designed Look in Kitchen, Home Bar or Wine Cellar
INSULATION MEETS SOPHISTICATION | Unit Maintains Ideal Environment with Solid Foam Insulation, Dual-Pane Glass, Secure-Seal Door Gasket & Automatic Defrost | Chic Stainless Steel Door Frame & Interior Shelving with Modern Chrome Accents