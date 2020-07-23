Ivation 31-Bottle 15” Built-In Compressor Wine Cooler/Cellar Undercounter Wine Fridge | Temperature Control 40°-66°F Refrigerator, Quiet Operation, LED Light, UV Glass & Stainless Steel Accents



Product Description

Model Overview

Capacity: 31 bottles

Cooling system: compressor

Design: built-in or freestanding

Vent: front-facing

Temperature: single zone

Door: reversible (open left or right)

Ivation 31-Bottle Built-In 15″ Inch Compressor Wine Cooler



Perfectly preserved — to the last sip

From chardonnay to cabernet, table wine to vintage varietals, the Ivation Compressor Wine Cooler chills your collection in chic style. This single-zone marvel slides right into your existing cabinetry, refrigerating up to 31 standard wine bottles for your future enjoyment.

Whether you’re looking to streamline your bottle display, enhance wine’s flavor, encourage better aging or prevent oxidation and UV rays from spoiling your precious vino, our thermally insulated cellar has you covered.

Unleash your inner sommelier and discover all the amazing benefits of Ivation innovation.

Specs & Details:

Input power: 110-120v / 60hz / 90W

Rated current: 1.2A

Noise: 36db (low)

Power consumption: 0.25 KW.h/24h

Temperature range: 40°F-66°F

Net weight: 74.96 lbs.

Unit size: 33.8” H x 22.4” D x 14.8” W

Heavy-Duty Compressor

Just like a refrigerator, the compression system chills wine quickly, quietly and consistently, minimizing energy costs for greater annual savings.

Versatile Styling

The unit can be displayed freestanding or under a kitchen or bar counter among cabinetry, blending safely and seamlessly with your existing décor.

Stunning Finish

Attractive appliance includes a stainless steel door with sleek, rounded edges, matching shelves with chrome, and other streamlined accents.

Digital LCD

Simple interface includes touch buttons for C°/F°, dual temperature control, and optional interior display light; LCD shows current temperature in each zone.

Vibration Suppression

By minimizing movement, the technology prevents disruption of sediment, reducing chemical reactions that result in premature aging.

Single Zone Simplicity

Follow recommended temperature according to variety; once set, the fan helps air circulate for exceptional uniformity throughout the chamber.

Tempered Glass Door

Smoked finish allows you to see inside while blocking damaging UV light from entering the cooler; dual-pane glass for added weight and insulation.

Pull-Out Shelves

Easy to install and remove, the spacious sliding shelves store up to 31 bottles on their side, preventing corks from drying out and taking on air.

Soft LED Light

Equipped with an on/off switch, the interior light can also be set to remain on even when the door is closed, providing better visibility and ambiance in your home’s space.

Capacity

31 Bottle

29 Bottle

46 Bottle

40 Bottle or (20-Bottle & 66-Can)

Dimensions

33.8” H x 22.4” D x 14.8” W

33.8” H x 22.4” D x 14.8” W

33.07” H x 22.44” D x 23.43” W

33.07” H x 22.44” D x 23.43” W

# of Zones

Single

Dual

Dual

Dual

Temperature Range

40°F-66°F

40°F-50°F [upper zone]; 50°F-66°F [lower zone]

40°F-50°F [upper zone]; 50°F-66°F [lower zone]

40°F-66°F (Left and Right Zones)

SUPER QUIET & ENERGY EFFICIENT | Heavy-Duty Compressor & Internal Fan Provide Safe, Consistent Cooling—a Low-Cost, Eco-Friendly Alternative to Thermoelectric | Integrated Suppression Technology Eliminates Vibration, Humming & Buzzing Sound

SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | Use the Large LCD & Easy Button Controls to Adjust Temperature From 40°F to 66°F | Tempered Smoked Glass Door for Sleek Elegance & Added Protection Against UV Spoilage | Optional Internal Display Light

CONVENIENT UNDER-COUNTER DESIGN | Front-Facing Vent, Rounded Edges & Seamless Door Trim for Built-In Appearance | Use Freestanding or Install Directly Into Cabinetry for Beautiful Custom-Designed Look in Kitchen, Home Bar or Wine Cellar

INSULATION MEETS SOPHISTICATION | Unit Maintains Ideal Environment with Solid Foam Insulation, Dual-Pane Glass, Secure-Seal Door Gasket & Automatic Defrost | Chic Stainless Steel Door Frame & Interior Shelving with Modern Chrome Accents