Ivanka Trump rips ‘cancel culture’ after she’s dropped as commencement speaker

The president’s daughter and senior White House advisor also posted a video of the remarks she decided to give.

“I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place!” she said.

Ivanka was dropped by the university after student protests on line over President Trump’s reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis the other day.

“Ivanka Trump, obviously, represents her father’s administration as one of his closest advisors,” Jennifer Ray, associate professor of photo media said in a letter posted online, which drew countless signatures from students, alumni and faculty. “To many Americans, that administration has come to signify the worst of our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those peacefully protesting against racist police brutality.”

A joint statement from Wichita State President Dr. Jay Golden and WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash offered no reason why she was dropped as a speaker.

“The WSU Tech commencement plans have been refocused more centrally on students — student voices in particular,” they said.