Ivanka Trump Raises $4 Million For Her Dad’s Campaign In Her First Virtual Fundraiser

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign simply got a big increase from his child Ivanka, who handled to raise $4 million for her dad’s campaign in a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday.

A source with understanding of the fundraiser told Daily Mail that Ivanka appeared essentially on the Zoom call with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. President Trump himself even made a surprise look on the call, much to the happiness of his fans.

The cash raised in the fundraiser went straight to the Trump Victory fund, a joint fundraising committee that raises cash for Trump’s campaign and the RNC along with approximately 2 lots state celebrations. The source included that Ivanka is the 2nd greatest asked for fundraiser by donors, beside the president himself.

Ivanka’s $4 million figure is especially excellent offered the truth that it more than doubles the $1.7 million that Elizabeth Warren raised for Biden last Friday in a fundraiser of her own.

This follows the joint Trump/ GOP fundraising committee revealed that it handled to raise $165 million in July, bringing the overall quantity raised by the collaboration to over $1 billion.

“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election continues to grow as July’s massive fundraising totals prove,” Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign supervisor, …