Ivanka Trump meets with black religious leaders in Pittsburgh (photos, video) – Armenian News

Ivanka Trump traveled to Pittsburgh Tuesday and met with black religious leaders in her first trip since masterminding her father’s infamous photo-op in front of St. John’s church, the Daily Mail reports.

The first daughter and White House adviser was largely credited in The New York Times for President Trump’s walk across Lafayette park, which received widespread criticism because ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters had been forcibly removed from the area just minutes before.

Now back on the road, Trump – whose nickname was revealed to be ‘The Princess,’ according to a new biography of Melania Trump – participated in an event that tackled both race relations and COVID-19.

Trump visited the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

She was accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Pastor Paula White, a faith adviser to the president, and Scott Turner, who heads the White House’s Opportunity and Revitalization Council.