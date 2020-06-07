Ivanka Trump Dragged For Posting Commencement Speech Online After College Cancels Her Appearance!

Ivanka Trump is getting dragged like crazy on line today for posting her would-be commencement speech even with her scheduled appearance at a college graduation was nixed.

The First Daughter of President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the graduation ceremonies for Wichita State University-Tech, a technology-focused community college in the WSU system in Wichita, Kansas. However, just days ago, the school canceled Ivanka’s appearance amid criticism of her father’s horrible handling of the nationwide protests against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd‘s murder in Minneapolis.

Undeterred by the cancellation (even though she probably must have been…), Jared Kushner‘s wife nevertheless pushed forward on her behalf own, posting her not exactly ten-minute long speech to YouTube, as you can see (below):

Uhh…. yeah… it’s a weird speech, with Ivanka’s speaking style lacking both energy and timing. Not great for a supposed expert on her own private brand!

But worst than that, it’s a speech literally nobody asked for. The college canceled it days ago! Like, why draw this attention to your self, girl?! And why sound so tone deaf carrying it out??

Hours after Ivanka’s speech first surfaced, a mashup mixing it with scenes from the nationwide protests went CRAZY viral, getting nearly 25,000 retweets and very nearly 5 million views in 18 hours:

WHOA!

From there, #ByeIvanka trended across Twitter for pretty much a full 24 hours, also it was off to the races calling out the privileged First Daughter on her tone-deaf and ultimately useless response to the protests and civil unrest.

Users slammed the Daughter-In-Chief, noting all kinds of reasons for her controversial father, and the entire unpopular family therein. One user wrote (below):

“Thousands of peaceful protesters were gassed & assaulted by trump’s goons so Ivanka could show off her Max Mara bag. Carrying a prop bible on her lying, racist father could be the perfect picture of her sum contribution to society.”

“Nepotism sucks,” yet another Tweeter added simply, while a third reflected on some of the disturbing and tone-deaf contents of Ivanka’s commencement address-gone-wrong:

“Ivanka, the President’s daughter, telling college students they are ‘wartime graduates,’ is one of the most disrespectful things anyone has ever done to #Veterans. PERIOD!”

Amen to that!

The tweets go on from there — thousands calling out the embarrassing beneficiary of nepotism and her whole unpopular family.

What do U think about all this constant political controversy, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your accept Ivanka f**king up and getting dragged for it on line down in the comments section (below)!! We’d want to hear from ya…