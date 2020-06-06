Ivanka Trump complains of ‘cancel culture’ after university cancels her speech | US news

Ivanka Trump has hit out at “cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination” after plans for her to present a digital graduation speech to college students in Kansas have been canceled amid criticism of Donald Trump’s response to anti-police brutality protests within the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Administrators at Wichita State University and WSU Tech introduced their choice simply hours after they’d stated the US president’s daughter can be chatting with WSU Tech graduates. Administrators of each universities, that are affiliated, stated Saturday’s commencement for the technical university can be “refocused” on college students, with a nursing graduate as the one speaker

The transfer clearly angered Ivanka Trump, who’s a prime adviser within the White House and whose husband, Jared Kushner, is one of probably the most influential figures within the Trump administration.

She responded in a tweet, saying: “Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

The announcement of her speech drew rapid criticism, led by Jennifer Ray, an affiliate professor of photograph media at Wichita State, who despatched a letter asking faculty directors to cancel it. It circulated on social media and garnered 488 signatures from college, college students and alumni earlier than the speech was canceled, the Wichita Eagle reported.

But others stated the occasion shouldn’t have been canceled. Republican congressman Ron Estes stated in a press release he was “disappointed” and added: “As Kansas faces many challenges recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic to get back to our booming economy, now is the time for us to be working together.”

Protests have damaged out world wide since Floyd, who was black, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck for a number of minutes even after he stopped shifting and pleading for air. Much of the response to the protests by American police has been brutal and acts of violence towards demonstrators and media have been frequent.

Trump has refashioned his election marketing campaign as a “law and order” president however got here in for widespread condemnation after police attacked a peaceable protest in Washington as a way to clear a path to have a photograph op at a church, the place he held aloft a Bible.

Ivanka Trump was half of the procession that made its strategy to the church and reportedly carried the Bible that her father utilized in her purse.