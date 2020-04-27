IU To Collaborate With BTS’ Suga For May Comeback

IU will be collaborating with BTS’ Suga for her up and coming rebound!

On April 27, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced that the singer would be making her highly-expected return next month.

An agent of the office expressed, “IU will be discharging a computerized single on May 6, and she will likewise be discharging a music video alongside her music.”

EDAM Entertainment additionally declared that IU worked together with BTS’ Suga in making her up and coming melody.

Bringing up that IU and Suga are a similar age, the organization remarked, “As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song.”

IU has just finished recording the music video for the new song, which her office portrays as various in style from her past music.

The artist additionally by and by took an interest in each phase of the creation procedure, from making the music and verses to mapping out the overall idea for the single.

Are you excited about IU and Suga’s collaboration? Share your thoughts below, and stay tuned for updates!