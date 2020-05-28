ITV Racing poised to return with three days of action | Racing News

ITV Racing is ready for a high-profile return subsequent week, with 21 stay races to be screened over three days, starting at Newmarket and Lingfield on Friday.

It would be the channel’s first broadcast since Thurles in Ireland was proven on March 21 and can hosted by Ed Chamberlin from his dwelling ‘studio’.

Seven races can be proven every day and taking centre stage on the primary afternoon at Newmarket is the Coronation Cup, adopted by the Qipco-sponsored 2000 and 1000 Guineas on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Lingfield’s Derby and Oaks trials additionally function, whereas the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle is one other spotlight of the Saturday fare and the Brigadier Gerard Stakes can be proven from Haydock on Sunday.

Francesca Cumani may even be half of ITV’s home-based crew, as will Jason Weaver and all of the route and manufacturing crew of the present, utilizing modern know-how and adhering to social-distancing tips. Richard Hoiles can be based mostly off web site in a commentary sales space.

The Opening Show will return on 2000 Guineas day, on ITV4 from 9.30-10.30am, introduced from dwelling by Oli Bell, who can be joined Weaver, Hoiles and Matt Chapman.