It’s Way Past Time For Bolton To Fade Way – The Sooner, The Better

Former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton’s book hits the shelves this week and everyone is likely to hate him.

Democrats might want to rehash the impeachment nonsense again with the release as they will surely feel that his work will touch upon these problems again. Talk about something hilarious. Dems are going to fall over themselves because of a neoconservative, a political position that’s anathema to the Democratic base.

Trump officials and the president himself will continue to trash the book and Bolton and this can last a few weeks.

TRUMP ALL MESSED UP WITH CHOOSING BOLTON

Whether it was deficiencies in judgment on Trump’s part or a poorly miscalculated try to extend an olive branch to that wing of the GOP that put Bolton and others like him near the White House, I cannot say. Either way, it was an error to have him in the inner circle.

When I first became alert to Bolton, all through his time at the UN, I thought that he was going to be great because job. He didn’t just take any nonsense from the pointy heads and we needed that. Now as it happens that he’s just another self-absorbed bureaucrat who thinks he’s smarter than everyone else. Between him Justice John Roberts and George W. Bush, he really left a black eye on the nation.

TRUMP NEEDS TO STOP HIRING THESE SWAMP GUYS

Even though I will vote for Trump again and hope that he wins, that he does make mistakes with the personnel he puts in the White House. He must make better decisions when it comes to people.

He still thinks he’s in operation. In business, it’s not unusual to put your enemies at the dining table so that they either have to you, or they turn on you and expose themselves to everyone which destroys their business credibility. He hasn’t quite gotten that you can’t do this with the federal government.

Some of the president’s egregious failures have been around in hiring the incorrect people. From Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State to John Kelly as Chief of Staff to James Mattis as Secretary of Defense to Jeff Sessions as Attorney General — the list is long. While each of these is impressive individuals, all were wrong for the jobs they were assigned.

Business is simple. You can leave from deals. The government is complex. You can’t walk away from allies or enemies.

In the case of Bolton, he’s a frustrated old policy wonk who would like to wield the authority of an elected official. He was of good use as UN Ambassador, But that’s the finish of it. He has neither the disposition (nor the haircut) to get elected to such a thing. He desired to push his boss in to something NO-ONE wants, particularly Trump.

Bolton is merely the latest really long distinct government employees who ought to be incarcerated. All of them are walking around free. Something is extremely, very wrong with that. Time for him to fade away. He’s making a fool of himself.

BOLTON’S BOOK OUGHT TO BE BOYCOTTED

I know this won’t happen but I believe Bolton‘s book should be boycotted by the masses proving once again to the neoconservative that the market place is the true place where success or failure does occur. If no body buys his book, you’ll not be causing his personal wealth that is what he’s actually attempting to do.

Therefore the marketplace should boycott purchasing his book and let it rot on the shelves, teaching his publisher they made a bad decision.

