It’s Trump’s Fault That I Issued An Order Forcing Nursing Homes To Take COVID Patients

Governor Andrew Cuomo shifted blame to President Trump in an ongoing scandal that noticed New York challenge an order forcing nursing properties to tackle sufferers that had examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Cuomo stated any requires a federal investigation into his state’s response to the pandemic and nursing properties is just a political ploy.

“This is a political season, I get it,” Cuomo squirmed. “I’m not going to get into the political back-and-forth, but anyone who wants to ask why did the state do that with COVID patients in nursing homes, it’s because the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidance.”

Shifting blame to the White House is the very definition of a ‘political back-and-forth.’

He then doubled down in blaming Trump.

“They should ask President Trump. I think that will stop the conversation,” he added.

Cuomo’s Deadly Mistake

The loss of life toll in nursing properties in New York has exceeded 5,600, even because the governor’s administration has been caught shifting the factors to decrease the numbers.

Cuomo issued an order on March 25th stating, “No resident shall be ­denied readmission or admission to NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” then did not reverse the directive for six weeks as deaths mounted.

This man, who has performed every thing the precise reverse as Trump for 3 years now, immediately needs you to consider he listened to the President’s recommendation.

Pressed additional, Cuomo stated he would don’t have any opposition to an investigation.

“I’m not resistant,” he stated. “If the federal government wants to start a probe, then they can start a probe.”

He added, “It is irrelevant to me … President Trump does what he wants to do. He doesn’t listen to a governor.”

Cuomo and Murphy run the 2 states with the very best loss of life tolls (29Okay in NY, 11Okay in NJ). Neither protected nursing properties. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 20, 2020

Shrugs Off Deaths

Governor Cuomo shocked reporters earlier this week when he downplayed the coronavirus deaths in nursing properties.

“What would you say to families who have suffered losses inside nursing homes?” one reporter requested him.

“Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do,” Cuomo replied. “Because with all our progress as a society, we can’t keep everyone alive.”

Oh nicely?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo rationalizing: “Older people, vulnerable people are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen despite whatever you do” pic.twitter.com/8a5HQHl35Q — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) May 18, 2020

Cuomo additionally recommended that ought to there be an investigation into his administration’s actions, no person might be prosecuted.

“What is justice? Who can we prosecute for those deaths? Nobody. Nobody,” he rationalized. “Mother nature? God? Where did this virus come from? People are going to die by this virus.”

Nobody is accountable, in Cuomo’s thoughts. Well, besides President Trump.

If there have been any actual reporters in New York, they’d begin investigating Cuomo on their very own. Instead, they hail him as a hero when the variety of useless in New York far outpaces the remainder of the nation, and the governor has his fingerprints on a major share of them.