Home Armenia “It’s too late, but what can we do, surrender?” Vanetsyan invites... Armenia “It’s too late, but what can we do, surrender?” Vanetsyan invites citizens to Freedom Square | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “It’s too late, but what can we do, surrender?” Vanetsyan invites citizens to Freedom Square | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The “Homeland” branch of Unibank was opened in Yerevan Morning: Armenia Russia will not allow the West to take any Armenian-Azerbaijani process in any direction. “Analyticon” | Morning: Armenia The United States welcomes the recent statements of Prime Minister Pashinyan on peace talks with Azerbaijan Morning: Recent Posts CDC panel recommends Moderna, Pfizer booster for all adults Public Toilet Erected on Former Site of Razed Xinjiang Village Mosque University Hospital in NJ to mandate boosters for employees who received JNJ COVID-19 vaccines “We could have prevented the war, as a result of which we would have... Wolf presses Kushner: 1,000 deaths a day isn’t success, right? Most Popular “Square”. Moscow made it clear that they will not hinder the signing of... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "There is a misconception in the Armenian political field that Russia will not allow the Western powers to take Armenia... The Armenian women’s boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 The Armenian women's boxing team will leave for Istanbul on May 6 to participate in the World Championship. The team includes Anush Grigoryan (50 kg),... During negotiations, the other side often changes its position on issues already agreed ․... The course of the Russian-Ukrainian talks could have been better ․ "Women often change their position on issues that have already been agreed... Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the EU Council Charles... Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with EU Council President Charles Michel. The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues related to... 11,000 servicemen will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow The military parade dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which will be held on May 9 in...