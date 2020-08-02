It’s time to start hating the Blue Jackets – TheLeafsNation

What a long, odd journey it’s been. We have actually simply gone through our longest non lockout associated break from hockey and the truth of the Leafs playing tonight is lastly striking, and it’s striking hard. If the COVID time out wasn’t enough of a shock to the system, the truth that Sheldon Keefe was able to turn-around the trainwreck Leafs he acquired from Mike Babcock to turn them into a playoff group, just to then have them start playing their escape of the playoffs once again makes it a surreal sensation that we’re discussing the Leafs as a playoff group in the 2019-20 season. Or a minimum of discussing them as playoff qualifier individuals.

Heading into this unusual playoffs, I have actually securely held the belief this circumstance favours theLeafs They are offensively driven, they play an aggressive attack design that makes use of errors, and there ought to be no scarcity of errors in these playoffs. They have actually had a possibility to recover, both psychologically and physically. They have actually had a possibility to go through a Sheldon Keefe led training school, and lastly we can treat this as his group, totally. We’re eliminated from the Andersen depression. We’re seeing an extremely young and peak conditioned Leafs group handle a great deal of older competitors. It’s fine to be delighted about the Leafs.

On the other hand we have the Columbus Blue …