It’s time to rethink power

Fortune redefines power, it’s time to get genuine about what it suggests to be a Black working mommy, Facebook gets another open letter, and an image essay about COVID’s influence on New York is a testimony to discomfort, loss, and strength.

But initially, your self-care recommendations week in evaluation, in Haiku.

I believed I ‘d have 6

pack abs by now, a book offer

or a cooking program.

Did I even begin

that language course? Do I speak

French yet? I ‘d understand, right?

I can’t keep in mind.

Good recommendations can be found in post-it

note sized nuggets: Drink

water. Go exterior.

Look up. Phone a pal. Or 2.

Stop doom-scrolling!

Parfois une belle

vie est juste devant toi.

In any language.

Wishing you a just delighted weekend. Aric Jenkins will be off for the next 2 weeks, searching for, going outside, and ideally taking pleasure in life.

Ellen McGirt

