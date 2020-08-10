It’s time to move on from Frederik Andersen – TheLeafsNation

Eight.

That is the number of consecutive times Frederik Andersen has lost a series-deciding game in his NHL career.

We saw the latest example last night, which might have been one of the most frustrating ones yet. Truth be told, he played well for the most part and did his darnedest to keep the Leafs in the game. But the two goals he allowed were very stoppable pucks that sucked the life out of Toronto’s push to try and win its first playoff series since 2004.

The first goal was a shot from the point that got deflected by a body in front, while the second goal came from a sharp angle and snuck through Andersen’s pads. It looked awfully similar to Joakim Nordstrom’s goal against the Leafs from Game 7 in 2019, which was also the dagger that ended their season. While he wasn’t the reason the team in front of him struggled to produce offensively all game long, the two rough goals he allowed certainly didn’t help Toronto’s chances.

Foudy scores from a sharp angle. 2-0 Blue Jackets. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/k3iNGUu7VY — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) August 10, 2020

Let me preface what I’m about to say by acknowledging that this was Andersen’s best playoff series of his Leafs tenure from a statistical standpoint, registering a .936 SV%, a 1.84 GAA, and a shutout. It’s also…