It’s time for the Maple Leafs to show us who they are – TheLeafsNation

Leafs fans discovered themselves consistently asking the exact same concern after numerous video games this season: who are these people?

On paper the Leafs have a tremendously skilled lineup, that made the results we saw this season all the more worrying and overwelming. It is something to be able to chalk up your battles to an absence of skill, however when that skill is plainly there, it makes it all the more discouraging.

We are a curious types: we gravitate towards attempting to understand the insensible. But the 2019-20 Leafs are a difficult lot to peg.

Context matters. Let’s do a fast wrap-up of whatever that has actually occurred considering that July 2019: