It’s time for the Maple Leafs to show us who they are – TheLeafsNation

Leafs fans discovered themselves consistently asking the exact same concern after numerous video games this season: who are these people?
On paper the Leafs have a tremendously skilled lineup, that made the results we saw this season all the more worrying and overwelming. It is something to be able to chalk up your battles to an absence of skill, however when that skill is plainly there, it makes it all the more discouraging.
We are a curious types: we gravitate towards attempting to understand the insensible. But the 2019-20 Leafs are a difficult lot to peg.
Context matters. Let’s do a fast wrap-up of whatever that has actually occurred considering that July 2019:
- Fan preferred and important cap product Nazem Kadri was traded after back-to- back preliminary suspensions. The trade seemed like fantastic worth at the time however fans soured on it over time.
- Mitch Marner’s agreement settlements ended up being unsightly and public, triggering damage to his track record and leading to a down year (by his requirements)
- Auston Matthews was charged with disorderly conduct while investing his offseason in Arizona
- There was clear dysfunction and dispute in between then-coach Mike Babcock and the front workplace around gamer usage and techniques
- Hometown person and appreciated veteran Jason Spezza was scratched for the house opener
- Tyson Barrie was miscast from the beginning by Babcock and never ever …