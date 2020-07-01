‘It’s Time For Action’ From Global Community Over Abuses in Xinjiang: US State Dept Spokesperson

Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Department of State spokesperson since April 2019, spoke with Alim Seytoff, director of RFA’s Uyghur Service, on Wednesday about Washington’s efforts to hold China accountable for its policies of persecution in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), including the extrajudicial incarceration of some 1.8 million Uyghurs as well as other Muslim minorities in a huge network of internment camps since early 2017. The former Fox News contributor, who also served as a public affairs officer at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Treasury, said that following U.S. President Donald Trump’s enactment of legislation which allows for sanctions of Chinese officials deemed responsible for rights abuses in the XUAR, Washington’s allies and Muslim-minority nations should take similar actions against Beijing. Ortagus also welcomed calls for international experts to be granted unfettered use of the XUAR to investigate reports of violations and dismissed China’s claims that its crackdown on Uyghurs will be done in the name of counter terrorism.

RFA: Do you think the U.S. and European countries can perhaps work together in this effort to end China’s atrocities contrary to the Uyghur people?

Ortagus: We are constantly evaluating and considering what we could do to simply help the Uyghur people. What I really think is important—the next step, what needs to happen—is our friends in Europe, our allies, majority Muslim nations, anyone who cares about freedom of religion, anybody who cares about human rights—we welcome the rhetoric, but it’s time for action. It’s time for these countries to join the United States in holding the officials and holding the companies responsible that do business in Xinjiang or somehow are involved with this specific repressive campaign.

RFA: Yesterday, the U.K. Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva (Julian Braithwaite) … called on China allowing the U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights (Michelle Bachelet Jeria) to visit the Uyghur region. Does the U.S. government support that and certainly will it ask China to do this? And in that case, under what conditions?

Ortagus: In general, we support any initiatives that could allow for real access in Xinjiang in to these camps that have not just Uyghurs, but other ethnic minorities aswell. I frequently tell people, especially when I’m trying to educate people in the United States about what’s going on, there’s a million Muslims locked up—at least. That’s the quantity we know of, but it could possibly be more. How would the entire world react if it was a million Christians? Or a million Jews? And we have to have exactly the same reaction whenever this happens to our Muslim brothers and sisters. So, anything which will open up and show true transparency, that will allow visitors to understand what is in fact happening in Xinjiang, will be something that we might welcome, but what we don’t want is just a show. We want real visitors to be able to research, people with credibility to be able to investigate and get to underneath line.

RFA: Do you think the Chinese government will close the camps and release the detained Uyghurs as well as other ethnic groups?

Ortagus: Right now, they continue steadily to refer to Xinjiang in the terms of national security and anti-terrorism and they frame it in those manners, which needless to say we know just isn’t accurate. Our ambassador for counter terrorism, Nathan Sales, often has soundly rejected that this reaches all an integral part of any sort of discussion on counter terrorism. Lots of reports of what actually happens in these camps, which include Muslims having to recount their faith, to eat pork, to do items that would violate their religious beliefs.

We’re in the post-World War II order so that as we look at President Trump’s national security strategy, which covers the get back of Great Power competition between the United States, China, and Russia, the world really needs to look at these camps and get themselves, ‘Is this what a Chinese-led world order looks like? Do we have to turn the other way and not look at these camps in order for China to buy our Louis Vuitton bags or our BMWs? Is it worth it?’

Reported by Alim Seytoff for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.