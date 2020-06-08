It’s the summer of RVs, and Trump joins the bandwagon

Even President Donald Trump suggested he might ditch Air Force One for an RV visit to New York.

“I think I’m gonna buy an RV and travel in an RV with our first lady,” Trump said at a news conference Friday at the White House. “It’s great, people are traveling. And you know what? They’re traveling in the United States. And they’re also driving. And they’re building the trailers.”

Enthusiasts say the vehicles are thriving because of social distancing concerns. Air and train travel have grown to be less appealing. With an RV, there isn’t any need to share a hotel elevator or airplane bathroom, and meals can be prepared inside the vehicle.

“You won’t likely get Covid from a pine tree,” said Randall Smalley, an executive at Cruise America, which rents RVs, and has seen calls and interest from customers not exactly double from mid-April through Friday in comparison to the same time period this past year. Cruise America has also seen growth in one-way trips, as people may relocate for work or wish to make a long trip without stopping at a hotel.

Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare, let go 10% of his staff in March and furloughed 30% of his remaining employees. Business started to get in mid-April as states loosened travel restrictions. He’s since cut back all the furloughed workers, and business in the last week is more than double the same period this past year. A competitor, Outdoorsy, said its bookings the other day have grown 300% when compared with the same period a year ago.

RV dealers are reporting increased interest from first-time RV owners, based on the RV Industry Association. Some dealers are reporting May sales grew around 170% from the same time this past year. Low gas prices also make RV trips appealing.

Winnebago Industries WGO CEO Michael Happe said recently on “There is going to be a new normal that emerges here at least for a little while. Maybe for the next year or two,”CEO Michael Happe said recently on CNBC . The company’s stock has a lot more than tripled since late March, and is currently at an all-time high.

Seattle-based Cabana, an RV rental startup, offers clients the added benefit of a fully contactless experience. RVs can be reserved and found using the company’s app. Scott Kubly, Cabana’s founder, said he is been amazed by exactly how many people rent his camper vans for last-minute trips for each day or two of hikes.

“Demand is off the charts,” Kubly said.

Gray, the RV Share CEO, has surveyed customers and found they overwhelmingly wish to stay away from crowds and near home.

“We give you an option for control,” Gray said. “If you pull into a campground and it feels overcrowded then you just go somewhere else.”